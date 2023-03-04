Telangana: Hall tickets for Police recruitment written exams out

Hyderabad: Hall tickets for the final written examination to fill the posts of SCT (Stipendiary Cadet Trainee) SI (IT & CO) and SCT ASI (FPB) can be downloaded from 8 am on March 6 till midnight on March 9.

Candidates shortlisted to appear for the final exam can click on the link to download their hall tickets or may ring a bell at 3937 11110 or 93910 05006 for any queries.

The examination will be conducted by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSPSC) on March 11 from 10 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm respectively.

Candidates will be issued separate hall tickets for the remaining two papers of the written examination for recruitment to the post of SCT SI (IT & CO) and SCT ASI (FPB).

The dates for downloading the same would be notified shortly.

Candidates have been directed to preserve the hall ticket till the conclusion of the process of recruitment.