Telangana: Drone travels 50 km in 20 min to deliver sputum samples for TB testing

Hyderabad: In a significant advancement in healthcare delivery, the Primary Health Center (PHC) in Gattusingaram, located in the Addagudur Mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, utilized drone technology to transport sputum samples from suspected tuberculosis (TB) patients to the area hospital in Ramannapet.

This operation took place on Friday, January 18 and is part of a broader initiative under the National TB Elimination Program.

Details of the operation

According to officials, approximately 11 samples were collected from individuals exhibiting cough symptoms.

The drone successfully travelled a distance of about 55 kilometres in just 20 minutes, delivering the samples to the hospital.

This innovative approach not only expedites the diagnosis process but also aims to provide timely treatment and medication to patients with TB symptoms.

Medical samples transported via drone in Karnataka

On April 10, a medical sample was successfully transported via drone from Dr. TMA Pai Rotary Hospital in Karkala to Kasturba Hospital in Manipal, Udupi district.

This innovative initiative, a collaboration between the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), marked the first use of drones for transporting oncopathological samples between peripheral and tertiary care hospitals in Karnataka.

According to an ICMR social media post, the drone significantly reduced the travel time between Karkala and Manipal from 60 minutes to just 16 minutes, covering a distance of 37 kilometres.