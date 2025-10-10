Telangana: Drugs worth Rs 1 Cr seized, interstate peddler held

Hyderabad: An interstate drug peddler was arrested by the Malkajgiri Special Operations team and Keesra police on Friday, October 10. The arrest was done while he was handing over 7 kg of opium and 2 kg of poppy straw to an unknown transporter at Kundanpally ORR Rotary.

The accused has been identified as Lokesh Bareth, 26, a resident of Rajasthan. The seized drugs are worth around Rs 1 crore.

According to the Rachakaonda police, Lokesh had recently lost his job as manager in a hotel in Rajasthan and had been out of work for almost three months when he came into contact with one Jagadish Gujjar and planned to make money by selling drugs in Hyderabad and Chennai.

Lokesh had previously delivered 2 kg of opium to an unknown receiver near Kachiguda railway station in August. After this, on October 8, the accused had boarded a train from Rajasthan again with 7 kg of opium and 2 kg of poppy straw and had arrived in Hyderabad on Friday.

He was arrested near Kundanpally ORR Rotary while he was handing over the drugs to an unknown receiver. The other accused, Jagadish Gujjar is still at large and efforts are underway to nab him.

The Rachakonda police has warned against procuring, selling, transporting and consuming the banned drugs. Anyone found indulging in illegal activities will be liable for imprisonment for up to 10 years or a death penalty under Section 31A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.