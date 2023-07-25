Telangana: Drunk man falls off electric pole in Adilabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking video, a young man tries to take away his own life by jumping off an electric pole in Adilabad.

The video of the incident that circulated on social media on Tuesday depicted the young man in a drunken state.

Balu, a tractor driver from KRK Colony of the district got drunk after a quarrel with his wife and climbed an electric pole to attempt suicide.

He caused quite a commotion by climbing an electricity pole while paying no attention to the locals who tried to stop him.

He even tried performing acrobatics by hanging on to an electric wire. Meanwhile, the alerted locals informed the electricity department officials and the electricity supply was bought to a halt immediately.

Soon, he lost his grip and fell to the ground sustaining severe head injuries. He was then rushed to RIMS hospital by the locals.

He is currently being treated while the doctors from the hospital reportedly stated his condition to be critical and have kept him on life support.