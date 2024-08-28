Telangana: Drunk man rapes elderly woman, held

The incident happened on Monday night when the accused, a vegetable vendor raped the woman while she was sleeping in front of a shop

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 28th August 2024 4:50 pm IST
Telangana: Drunk man 'rapes' elderly woman, held
Representational Images

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly raping a 60-year-old woman in Sangareddy district of Telangana, police said on Wednesday, August 28.

The incident happened around late Monday night when the accused, a vegetable vendor, in a “drunken” state, allegedly sexually assaulted the woman while she was sleeping in front of a shop in Narayankhed town, a senior police official said.

Asked about reports that the elderly woman was mentally challenged, police said she is said to be suffering from some “psychological” issues.

Based on a complaint lodged by the family members of the woman, a case was registered. Police, after examining the CCTV footage, identified the accused, and he was taken into custody. A probe is on.

