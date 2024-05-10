Telangana: ‘Drunk’ man stabs father to death in Siddipet

Hyderabad: A 60-year-old man was stabbed to death after he advised his son not to consume alcohol on Wednesday, May 8, in Ahmednagar village of Daultabad mandal of Siddipet district.

According to the reports, the accused has been identified as Pathan Shahrukh, 35, who used to trade timber along with his father, the victim, Pathan Wali Khan. The accused got married 13 years ago and have two sons. Eventually, he got addicted to alcohol and abused his wife.

On Wednesday night, he came back home drunk, and the father advised him not to consume alcohol as it would ruin his health. The conversation escalated to a quarrel, which led to a physical altercation. In a fit of range, the accused stabbed his father in the stomach, left shoulder, and left leg. The victim died of injuries on the way to the hospital.

Following a complaint filed by the deceased’s wife, Afzal Bi, a case was registered and the accused was taken into police custody.