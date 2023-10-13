Telangana: DSC teacher recruitment exam postponed due to Assembly polls

Further exam dates will be announced in due course, a press release from the Director of School Education informed.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 13th October 2023 5:47 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: In view of the Telangana Assembly elections on November 30th, the state education department has decided to postpone the DSC (teacher recruitment) examinations scheduled from November 20th to 30th.

This comes after the postponement of the Group II services recruitment test to January 6 and 7, 2024 from November 2 and 3 for the same reason.

The applicants to Group II had requested the Commission to postpone the exam as several other competitive exams were also scheduled to be held at the same time.

