Telangana: Duo posing as Naxals held with guns and ammo in Khammam

Hyderabad: Two individuals were arrested by the Khammam police for posing as naxals. Three pistols with live ammunition were seized from their possession.

Police seized three pistols, four magazines and 17 live bullets from their possession. The duo was arrested from Prakash Nagar in Khammam while travelling on a motorbike.

The arrested have been identified as Mohammed Afasar, 50, a resident of Khammam and Gundamalla Venkateshwarulu, 50, a resident of Bhadradri-Kothagudem. Their accomplice, who had allegedly supplied them with arms and ammunition, has been identified as Mohammed Riyaz. He remains at large.

Upon questioning, the duo revealed they were on their way to extort money from a granite businessman in Mudigonda town. The police said that they were planning to threaten the businessman at gunpoint while posing as Naxals.

The police informed that Afasar and Venkateshwarulu have similar extortion cases registered against them at Mahabubabad, Garla, Maripeda, and Kesamudram police stations.

Cases have been registered against the duo under various provisions of The Arms Act of 1959. Efforts to arrest Mohammed Riyaz are underway, police said.