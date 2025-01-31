Telangana Dy CM Bhatti inaugurates St Francis Annual Day, honours top students

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu inaugurated the annual day function of St Francis College for Women, in Begumpet, Hyderabad, on Friday, January 31.

The annual day’s chief guest Dy CM was joined by Osmania University vice chancellor Kumar Molugaram, as the guest of honour at the event.

The annual day at St Francis included a captivating performance of Telangana Lasya, a traditional folk dance that showcased the rich cultural heritage of Telangana and is known for its rhythmic movements, vibrant attire, and lively energy.

In addition, a Dance ballet titled Bharat Prabha- Viksit Bharat-2047, which translates to ‘India’s Radiance’. was performed reflecting the cultural brilliance, vibrant traditions, and the enduring spirit that defines our nation.

A total of 111 academic excellence awards were presented to undergraduate (2022-25 batch) and postgraduate (2022-25 batch) students. The awards included 18 gold medals, 15 founded prizes, and 78 proficiency prizes.

Dy CM Bhatti, Prof Kumar Molugaram laud St Francis’ achivements

At the event, Dy CM Bhatti Vikramarka sang praises of Hyderabad’s St Francis College terming it a “powerhouse of knowledge, shaping the future of over 3000 young women.”

Dy CM addressing the gathering at St Francis College

He credited the institution for its role in the mission of uplifting and empowering the women of Telangana and India at large.

Highlighting the importance of educating women, DY CM Bhatti said, “Educating a man is educating an individual, educating a woman means educating a family, community and society.”

“You’re not just students, you’re the future leaders. Whatever path you choose you lift others along the pathway,” he said while concluding his address.

OU VC addressing the gathering at St Francis College

Professor Kumar Molugaram lauded St Francis College Hyderabad as one of the best autonomous colleges affiliated with Osmania University. Citing his decade-long association with the college, the Osmania University VC said St Francis is his first choice of recommendation for admissions.

Emphasizing the importance of skill-based education, he noted that learning is a continuous process of solving unsolved problems and taking technological development to unreached areas.

The Osmania University VC urged the students to develop critical thinking and intellectual curiosity as he concluded his speech. “You can achieve anything with the college motto-Wisdom and Peace through Love,” he said.

College principal Dr Uma Joseph presented the college’s annual report and felicitated the guests.