Telangana Dy CM Bhatti promises to fill 2 lakh jobs

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka announced that the Congress-led government is committed to creating 2 lakh jobs for the youth in Telangana, apart from 50000 vacancies already filled.

He criticized the BRS government for failing to provide promised jobs, and alleged that although the Telangana movement gave hope for jobs, the KCR-led government has ignored the state’s unemployed youth.

Speaking at the opening of a private educational academy in Ashok Nagar, Hyderabad, Vikramarka reminded students and young people of the efforts and sacrifices made by Telangana’s youth in the struggle for statehood, with the hope of a better future. He claimed that the previous government has not focused on delivering job opportunities as promised.

Vikramarka assured that the Congress-led government will release a job calendar each year to ensure regular recruitment through the Telangana Public Service Commission.

He highlighted that 50,000 vacancies have already been filled in the past ten months, and that the government’s main goal is to complete appointments for another 2 lakh vacancies.

The Deputy CM added that the government is also offering Rs 1 lakh in support to candidates selected for civil service exams. He urged private academies to play a bigger role in preparing Telangana’s youth for civil services and other public sector exams, helping them reach their full potential.