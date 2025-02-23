Telangana Dy CM calls for effective use of CSR funds to strengthen police

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has emphasized the need to effectively utilize all available opportunities for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding to strengthen the police department.

During a review meeting with senior officials from the Home Department at the Secretariat on Saturday, February 22, he discussed strategies to enhance security in light of the anticipated increase in migration due to the development of a fourth city, Future City, alongside three existing cities in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area.

Bhatti urged the Home department to formulate an action plan focusing on security arrangements, particularly addressing issues along the borders.

He assured that efforts would be made to resolve these challenges.

The deputy chief minister also instructed police officials and staff to identify locations where residential quarters are needed and send proposals accordingly.

In his review, Bhatti assessed the recruitment status and vacancies within the department over the past year. Senior officials from eight divisions, including Greyhounds, Narcotics, Intelligence, Fire Services, and Ex-Servicemen, presented their budgetary requirements during the meeting.