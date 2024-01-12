Telangana: Dy CM, IT minister review Praja Palana program implementation

Hyderabad: Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka along with Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu attended the Praja Palana cabinet sub-committee meeting at the state secretariat.

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka discussed with the top officials of the state government for about two and a half hours for the implementation of five guarantees.

He raised questions on the number of applications received, data entry status, and requests for individual schemes, a press release informed.

Senior officials expressed their views on the implementation of the five guarantees.

The ministers directed the officials about the selection process of the original applicants to get the benefit of the five guarantees.

They also directed that CGG, the IT department, and all other departments should share data collectively and prepare clean data without duplication of data.

“No one has asked the applicant for OTP either in the Praja Palana application data collection or entry

OTP is not included in the application itself. If any cyber criminals call and ask applicants for OTP, do not give them, they should report it to the police,” they said.

The OTP asked by cyber criminals has nothing to do with applications collected in Praja Palana, the ministers said.

“Unable to digest the large-scale response of the people to the Praja Palana program undertaken by the Congress government for the implementation of the five guarantees, attempts are being made by some people to politicize maliciously,” they remarked.