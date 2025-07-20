Telangana Dy CM orders swift relocation of polluting industries beyond ORR

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has directed officials to expedite the process of relocating all polluting industries located in the capital city of Hyderabad to areas outside the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

The directive was issued during a meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on revenue generation, held at the Secretariat on Saturday, July 19.

The meeting was attended by ministers and committee members N Uttam Kumar Reddy, D Sridhar Babu, and Jupally Krishna Rao, who reviewed various strategies for enhancing state revenue. The committee emphasised the need to prepare a detailed calendar outlining the policy framework and final deadlines for the relocation of industries.

Housing projects reviewed

During the session, the ministers also reviewed the progress of housing projects under the Rajiv Swagruha scheme, which falls under the Housing department. They examined the construction stages and discussed the sale of vacant plots managed by the Housing Board.

The ministers stressed the importance of ensuring affordable housing for the general public and middle-income groups.

Officials also presented updated figures on revenue growth across several departments over the past month. The Commercial Taxes department recorded a 1.8 percent increase in revenue, while the Stamps and Registration department saw a 3.6% rise. The Mines Department reported a 7 percent growth in revenue, signaling positive trends in compliance and enforcement.

Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, along with principal secretaries from various departments, participated in the meeting and provided detailed updates on departmental performance and strategies, the press release stated.