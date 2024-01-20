Telangana dy CM slams KTR for ‘don’t pay power bills’ remark

"People with destructive minds will make such statements. Does he want the state to be in darkness?" He asked

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 20th January 2024 8:08 pm IST
Telangana dy CM slams KTR for 'don't pay power bills' remark
Telangana Dy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu and BRS working president K T Rama Rao.

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, while speaking at the Secretariat on Saturday, January 20, slammed Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao’s remark urging Hyderabad residents to refrain from paying their electricity bills.

Vikramarka questioned the intent behind KTR’s comments and said, “People with destructive minds will make such statements. Does he want the state to be in darkness? You have put the electricity department in debt and now you ask people to not pay their bills. What are you even saying?” the deputy chief minister asked. 

Earlier today, KT Rama Rao urged people in Hyderabad to not pay electricity bills until the implementation of the Gruha Jyothi scheme.

The scheme is one of the six promises by the Congress government to provide 200 units of free electricity to all households.

While speaking at a preparatory meeting for the Secunderabad and Hyderabad parliamentary constituencies on Saturday, January 20, he said, “If the scheme is not implemented, send your current bills to Sonia Gandhi’s residence at 10 Janpath in Delhi. The Gruha Jyothi scheme should ensure free electricity for every meter in Hyderabad, including for tenants.”

KT Rama Rao also accused the Congress and BJP of planning a merger post the Parliamentary elections. He labelled Revanth Reddy as the ‘Eknath Shinde of Congress’, alleging his alignment with the BJP.

“Revanth is close to the BJP. He is ‘Chota Modi’, and a friend of Adani. Instead of focusing on fulfilling promises within 100 days, Revanth is involved in controversial dealings with Adani,” said KTR.

