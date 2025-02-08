Telangana dy transport commissioner arrested in disproportionate assets case

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday, February 8 arrested deputy transport commissioner, Puppala Srinivas, Warangal, in a case of disproportionate assets to the known sources of income.

In a statement, the ACB said that Srinivas was booked as he acquired assets by indulging in corrupt practices and dubious means during his service. “As this is an offence punishable under sections 13 (1) (b) r/w 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), preliminary searches were conducted on February 7 at his house and other five various places belonging to him and his relatives,” the release said.

During the searches, property documents related to houses, open plots and agricultural lands were found i.e. three house documents worth Rs.2,79,32,740, 16 open plot documents worth Rs.13,57,500 and documents related to 15 acres and 20 guntas of agricultural land worth Rs.14,04,768 were found in his name and in the names of his family members.

The market value is expected to be much higher than the official value. Bank balance of Rs.5.85 lakh, household articles worth Rs.22,85,700, three four-wheelers and a two-wheeler worth Rs. 43,80,000, gold

Ornaments weighing about 1542.8 grams worth 19,55,650, silver ornaments weighing about 400 grams worth Rs.28,000 and 23 foreign liquor bottles worth Rs.5,29,000 were found. The total assets were estimated to be about Rs.4,04,78,767 (Rs.4.47 crore).

Further verification of additional assets is underway, ACB officials said. Furthermore, an intimation was given to the Shankarpally Excise Police regarding the 23 foreign liquor bottles worth Rs.5,29,000. They conducted a separate panchanama, and a separate excise case was also registered under sections 34(a) Telangana Excise Act, 1968 against him.

Srinivas was arrested and was being produced before the Special Court for SPE & ACB Cases-cum-III Addition