Telangana: ECI assigns ‘road roller’ symbol to YTP in Munugode Bypoll

Hyderabad: Despite repeated requests from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi), the Election Commission of India (ECI) issued orders allotting the contentious ‘road roller‘ symbol to Yuga Thulasi Party candidate K Shiva Kumar on Thursday.

The request from TRS (BRS) to the ECI for not allocating the ‘road roller‘ and other symbols which resemble their ‘car‘ symbol for the Munugode by-election has not been considered.

The Returning Officer allotted free symbols on October 18 to all the candidates who are contesting the bypolls after the submission of nominations which concluded on October 17

Shiva Kumar, candidate of Yuga Thulasi Party (YTP) said that the road roller symbol was allotted to him by the EC through the lottery. The TRS (BRS) raised objections on the allotment of the road roller symbol to an independent candidate, following which the returning officer changed the symbol and allotted a ‘baby-walker‘ as the election symbol.

Shiva Kumar then approached EC in Delhi and lodged a complaint to reconsider his case. The Deputy Election Commissioner visited Hyderabad for an inquiry into the incident after the complaint was lodged by the YTP candidate.

The final report from the inquiry said that the ECI has asked the Returning Officer of Munugode byelections to immediately re-allocate the road roller symbol to K Shiva Kumar.