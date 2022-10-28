Telangana: ECI issues instructions ahead of Munugode bypoll

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday, issued instructions to ensure there is neutrality within the election machinery in the upcoming Munugode bye-election that will be held on November 3.

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said that webcasting will be ensured for all polling stations. A micro observer will be deployed at each polling station location and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will also be deployed in consultation with the General Observer in a way that every polling booth is covered.

Also Read CS holds meeting with officials on providing more jobs to Telangana youth abroad

A Model Code of Conduct(MCC) has been implemented in two districts in which the whole or any part of the assembly constituency of Munugode falls under. The ECI directed political parties not to indulge in offences or to break the election law.

Activities Prohibited:

Bribing voters,

Intimidation of voters,

Impersonation of voters,

Canvassing within 100 meters of polling stations,

Holding public meetings during the period of 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for the close of the poll,

Providing transport and conveyance to voters from polling stations.

In the run-up to the Munugode by-poll, 21 First Information Reports(FIR) have been registered in election-related cases in Munugode. Strict vigilance has resulted in a cash seizure of Rs. 2.95 crores as part of the implementation of the MCC. The Excise department has booked 123 cases and apprehended 55 people, so far, stated the election officer.