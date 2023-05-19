Telangana: ECLAT Health Solutions to set up operations centre at Karimnagar

Hyderabad: ECLAT Health Solutions has decided to establish a dedicated operations centre in Karimnagar and will be employing about 100 people in the initial year of operations.

The manpower would potentially be grown to 200 people subsequently.

ECLAT Health Solutions, a provider of healthcare support services and 3M Health Information Systems (HIS), a leader in healthcare transformation have signed an agreement, allowing ECLAT to provide medical coding and clinical documentation services to 3M customers.

The announcement was made after the leadership team of 3M and ECLAT Health Solutions representatives met with Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao in Washington DC.

For nearly 40 years, 3M HIS has developed and refined healthcare classification and payment methodologies to help 18 nations increase access to quality care, control costs, and analyze reliable performance metrics.

Additional opportunities for collaboration between the Government of Telangana and 3M, ECLAT including improvement in healthcare delivery, technology platforms for population health, medical devices R&D and manufacturing were also discussed during the meeting.

CEO and Founder of ECLAT Health Solutions, Karthik Polsani said, “The Karimnagar centre will not only be cost-effective but also provides employment for the women and rural youth who are hungry to perform well.”

MD of 3M HIS, Sandeep Wadhwa said, “As a first step towards this collaboration, we are happy that a delivery hub will be established through our strategic partner Eclat Health in Karimnagar.”