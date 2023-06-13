Telangana EdCET 2023 results out; over 26K candidates qualify

Hyderabad: Results for the Computer Based Test (CBT) for Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS Ed CET-2023) were declared on Monday.

Osmania University officials have reportedly said that a total of 26,994 candidates out of the 27,495 who had appeared for the test conducted on May 18 qualified.

While 31,725 candidates had registered for the test, 27,495 had appeared for it of which 98.18 percent have qualified for admission into the two-year B.Ed regular courses in Telangana colleges for the academic year 2023-24.

Of the total, 5,095 were male, and 22,400 were female, which means that 5,059 (99.29 percent) male, and 21,935 (97.92 percent) female candidates constituted the pass percentage.

The minimum qualifying percentage for ranking TS Ed CET for general candidates was 25. However, there was no minimum qualifying percentage for SC/ST categories.