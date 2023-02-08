Telangana Edu min gives nod for teacher transfers based on past service

Hyderabad: Telangana education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy made an announcement that the teachers who were transferred under GO 317 would be allowed to apply for transfers to their previous districts based on their service.

The Minister held a review meeting on teacher transfers in Hyderabad on Tuesday where the Director of School Education ordered the display of provisional seniority lists for transfers and promotions following instructions from the state’s chief minister and the High Court.

The school education department has proposed amendments to transfer rules for headmasters, school assistants, and second-grade teachers on GO 09, which states that those with a minimum of two years’ service in their current post as on February 1, 2023, are eligible for transfer.

The minister confirmed the process of teachers’ transfers and promotions to continue and directed those eligible to apply for the transfers online from February 12 to 14.

“The government aims to provide equal treatment to all teachers. The authorities are expecting over 59,000 such applications,” said Sabitha.