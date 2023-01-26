Telangana: Procedure for govt teachers transfers/promotions to begin tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Directorate of School Education released a detailed schedule for transfers and promotions of headmasters and teachers working in government and local body schools with the counseling process commencing from Friday.

The seniority list for promotions of Gr-II headmasters and school assistants will be displayed on January 27. The current vacancy list of the category wise will be available on the website here. The online applications for the transfers will be received between January 28 and January 30.

The teachers from high schools, primary and upper primary schools, and primary local body schools will have to submit hard copies of their applications with evidence before January 31 and February 2.

Submission and verification of hard copies as well as online updation will be done by the district education officer (DEO) between February 3 to February 6.

On February 7 and 8 provisional seniority lists with entitlement points for transfers and promotions will be made available on the DEO’s website.

On February 8 to February 10, the redressal of objections will be taken based on seniority basis.

Between February 11 and 12, the final seniority list of transfers for Gr-II headmasters will be displaced. Edit option for headmasters of zilla parishad management at the multi-zonal level and headmasters of government schools for rectification can be made on February 13.

Their transfers will be announced on February 14.

Display of Headmaster Gr-II vacancies will be made available on February 15 while promotions of school assistants as headmasters will be taken up between February 16 and February 18.

The display of vacancies of school assistants of zilla parishad/government after their promotions as Gr-II Headmasters and exercising web options by school assistants for transfers/counseling in zilla parishad/government schools will be conducted between February 19 and 20.

The edit option for their applications will be available on February 21.

Transfer of school assistants and equivalent cadres will be taken up between February 22 and February 23.