Telangana: KNRUHS invites online application for MD homeo courses

Hyderabad: Online applications are invited from AIAPGET 2022 qualified candidates for admission into MD Homeo courses for the academic year 2022-23 in private homeopathic medical colleges affiliated with the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) here on Thursday.

Candidates can register online by uploading scanned original certificates for admission through the website here.

Registration will commence on January 27 to February 3 from 10 am to 6 pm.

The final merit position will be prepared based on the AIAPGET – 2022 rank and other eligibility criteria.

Final verification of original certificates will also be conducted at the time of admission at the allotted college by the Admission Committee of the Institution.