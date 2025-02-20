Telangana: Eight-year-old girl raped by two in Sangareddy

The girl was shifted to Sangareddy Government Hospital for treatment.

eight-year-olf girl raped by two in Fasalwadi village on the outskirts of Sangareddy town on Thursday, February 20.

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, two persons allegedly raped an eight-year-old girl in Fasalwadi village located on the outskirts of Sangareddy town on Thursday, February 20.

The girl was playing outside her house, when the two unidentified individuals lured her with chocolates, before taking her to a secluded location and perpetrating the act.

As the girl started bleeding and screaming in pain, the two perpetrators escaped from the spot.

The child was taken to Sangareddy Government Hospital for treatment. Police have filed a case and are investigating.

More details are awaited.

