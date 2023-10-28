Telangana elections: Disgruntled Cong leaders weep out loud after 2nd list

Hyderabad: Soon after the Congress released its second list of candidates which included former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin, late balladeer and activist Gaddar’s daughter Dr G V Vennela, and K Rajagopal Reddy, who rejoined the party; bitterness has cast on the party with many feeling disappointment.

The disappointment in some instances was expressed out loud in the open. Warangal West constituency leader Janga Ragava Reddy and Yellareddy Congress in charge Vaddepalli Subhash Reddy wept inconsolably after being denied an Assembly ticket.

A video of Subhash Reddy is going viral on social media where he is seen being consoled by his colleagues.

#TelanganaElections2023: Yellareddy #Congress incharge Vaddepalli Subhash Reddy cries inconsolably after the party denied a ticket to him. His cadre try to placate him. #CongressSecondList @newstapTweets pic.twitter.com/Q7KNPNYWnM — Krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) October 28, 2023

According to local reports, after being denied a ticket, party leader Janga Raghava Reddy plans to contest as an independent candidate.

The grand old party released its first list on October 15. With this second list, the Congress announced candidates for a total of 100 constituencies across the state.

Different parties, same emotion

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Thatikonda Rajaiah in August, could not keep his emotions intact after he was dismissed from an election ticket during the party’s first list of candidates announcement.

Rajaiah, a sitting MLA from Station Ghanpur broke down while kneeling before the statue of Dr B. R. Ambedkar in his constituency.

Former #Telangana Deputy Chief Minister #ThatikondaRajaiah publicly broke down after Bharat Rashtra Samithi (#BRS) denied him ticket for upcoming Assembly elections.



Rajaiah, a sitting MLA from Station Ghanpur, has been denied ticket by party, which fielded another former Deputy… pic.twitter.com/nfLS6CwMUD — IANS (@ians_india) August 22, 2023

This time, he was denied a ticket in view of allegations of sexual harassment from a village sarpanch belonging to his own party.

The state is going to the ballot on November 30.