Telangana electricity employees plan major protest in September

Hyderabad: The Telangana Electricity BC and OC Employees Joint Action Committee (JAC) is planning a large-scale protest in September to voice their dissatisfaction with the prolonged delay in promotions.

Employees from several state utilities, including Transco, Genco, SPDCL, and NPDCL, have been waiting for their promotions for over two years. Despite multiple requests, the management has not taken any concrete action to resolve their concerns.

The employees are pressing the government for clarification on two key issues that they believe have led to unfair treatment. The first issue they highlight is the accelerated promotions granted to SC and ST employees in 2014. They argue that these promotions were awarded without a proper assessment of representation in the feeder cadre, which has disrupted the seniority of BC and OC employees.

In response, the employees are demanding a review of these promotions. They are calling for corrective measures to ensure that BC and OC employees who were negatively affected by these decisions receive the promotions they rightfully deserve.