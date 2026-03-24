Telangana emerging as global rice export hub: Minister Uttam

Hyderabad: Telangana Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that Telangana’s rice export initiative is part of a long-term strategy to transform the state from an FCI-dependent surplus producer into a globally recognised rice export powerhouse.

Vision to reduce FCI dependence

Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that the government is consciously working to reduce reliance on the Food Corporation of India (FCI) by tapping international markets. He said the initiative is aimed at converting surplus rice production into an economic opportunity while strengthening the state’s agricultural economy.

Promoting Telangana rice as a premium brand

The Minister emphasised that Telangana rice is being positioned as a premium global brand. He said the effort is intended to secure better price realisation for farmers and enhance their incomes through direct access to international buyers.

Landmark export to the Philippines

Highlighting a major achievement, Uttam Kumar Reddy said the state exported 22,750 metric tonnes of rice to the Philippines under a government-to-government agreement. The consignment fetched Rs 3,600 per quintal, which he described as the highest price recorded for this variety in any Indian export deal.

Higher returns compared to the domestic market

He pointed out that the export price significantly exceeded domestic benchmarks, noting that similar stocks in other states did not attract buyers even at lower price levels. This, he said, underscores the value of exploring global markets, a press release said.

Saving losses amid storage pressure

The minister said that without the export deal, the state could have incurred a loss of around Rs 13 crore due to surplus stocks and storage-related burdens. He added that proactive market intervention helped mitigate financial strain.

Record procurement and stock levels

Uttam Kumar Reddy said the Civil Supplies Corporation procured around 72 lakh metric tonnes of paddy during the Kharif season, the highest ever, while current rice stocks stand at about 86 lakh metric tonnes. He noted that the government continues to procure paddy at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) to protect farmers.

Focus on farmer interests and market expansion

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, he said that paddy will be procured till the last grain from farmers. At the same time, efforts are underway to expand exports and explore new global markets to manage surplus stocks and reduce financial burden.

Positioning Telangana globally

Uttam Kumar Reddy said Telangana is now directly engaging with international buyers, placing its rice alongside leading global exporters such as Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia, and moving towards establishing a strong presence in the international rice market.