Telangana engineering colleges to begin classes in November

Hyderabad: Engineering colleges in Telangana are gearing up to start first year first semester classes for the next academic year. It is expected that the classes will begin in November.

Those who have already got the allotment orders need to pay hiked fees for engineering courses as the Telangana government has recently given nod to the recommendation by the Admission and Fee Regulation Committee (AFRC).

As per the new fee structure that will be applicable for the next three years, the minimum fee is Rs. 45000. One lakh or more is the fee fixed for 40 engineering colleges in Telangana.

Though the government gave nod to raise the fee in engineering colleges, no decision has been made on the fee reimbursement scheme.

TS EAMCET 2022 final phase seat allotment

The TS EAMCET 2022 final phase seat allotment will be released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on October 26.

Those who received the allotments and are willing to take admission to the allotted college need to self-report through the website and make payment of the tuition fee.

They must report to the allotted college before October 28, 2022.

Engineering colleges will conduct spot admission for vacant seats as per the guidelines that will be issued by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education on October 27.

After completion of the admission process, the engineering colleges will start classes in November.

Also Read MJ engineering college fee hiked – Know fees of minority colleges in Telangana

Telangana engineering college wise provisional allotment list

Those who are interested in knowing the college wise provisional allotment list so far can visit the official website of TSCHE (click here).

To view the allotment list, college and course names need to be selected from the two drop-down lists.

By viewing the list, students will get to know the last rank admitted to a particular college.