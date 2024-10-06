Telangana: Every revenue village will have an officer soon, says Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Telangana Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that before the introduction of the new revenue legislation, a decision will be taken to assign a revenue officer to every revenue village in the state, selection grade deputy collector posts will be created in 33 districts, and 17 revenue officers will soon be conferred the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) rank officials.

He announced that a revenue job chart will be notified for revenue employees, for which a committee was being setup to study the best practices in other states.

He assured that a decision will be taken before Dasara festival to post the mandal revenue officers who were posted in different places in view of the assembly elections, back to where they were posted before.

Addressing the 272 selection grade deputy collectors and deputy collectors during an interactive session on Sunday, October 6, he said that meetings will be held at the state and district level once in three months with the revenue officials and legal team, to protect the government lands under court litigation.

Pointing out that out of 4,380 acres surveyed as part of a pilot project in Tirumalagiri mandal in Nalgonda district to purify land records, it was ascertained that in 1,300 acres pattadar passbook holders were not even in position of their lands.

“No matter who is in power, and whoever is the revenue minister, to ensure that nobody can tamper the revenue records, all the records will be digitised on a war footing,” he said.

Naveen Mittal, principal secretary, revenue department, informed the gathering that 3.5 lakh applications for resolution of Dharani portal issues were cleared till now.