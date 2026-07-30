Telangana excise constable suspended after bribe video goes viral

Hyderabad: An excise constable from Kamareddy was suspended and an enquiry was launched against him on Thursday, July 30, after a video went viral on social media where he was seen allegedly demanding bribes from truck drivers passing through a checkpost.

The video recorded by truck driver Shyam Lal shows two officials stopping trucks and demanding Rs 200. When Shyam Lal confronts them over this and asks to meet the officer in-charge, they immediately go back on their demand.

There is a long back and forth between Shyam and the officials as they try to stop other trucks. Shyam refuses to drop the issue and repeatedly asks to see a copy of the orders given by their senior official. He even points out that the officer who asked him for a bribe did not wear a name tag and wasn’t in proper uniform.

Alleged Illegal Extortion in the Name of Border Checking in #Telangana



Allegations of illegal extortion have surfaced in Telangana, with unidentified individuals reportedly stopping lorries and collecting money under the guise of border checking.



The incident was reported in… pic.twitter.com/PKOThy9Icj — BNN Channel (@Bavazir_network) July 30, 2026

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Responding to the incident, Kamareddy District Prohibition and Excise Superintendent Mukunda Reddy said that the officer in question has been identified as Constable Sudhakar Reddy and a report has been sent to higher officials for his suspension.

An inquiry has also been launched into the incident.

He said that 24-hour checks have been conducted at the Salabatpur Checkpost for the last two decades to prevent the transportation of illegal liquor, ganja and other prohibited intoxicants from inter-state border areas. Inspectors, sub-inspectors and constables are constantly on duty and checking vehicles, he said.