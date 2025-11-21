Telangana excise dept takes action against man blackmailing officials

Hyderabad: The Telangana excise department on November 18 submitted a complaint to the Nizamabad police commissioner asking them to take stern action against an individual allegedly blackmailing their officers.

In their complaint, they have stated that a person named Turpunnri Danaiah Goud, claiming to be the leader of a group called Gouda Sangham, has been falsely accusing excise officials of collecting money illegally from stakeholders.

He would then try to extort money from the officials by threatening to approach higher authorities. The complaint also stated that Danaiah is not officially related to the organisation, which he claims to be a part of.

Therefore, the department has asked the commissioner to take strong action against the individual.



