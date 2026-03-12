Telangana excise officer in dock for abetting husband’s suicide

Hyderabad: A man allegedly died by suicide in Hyderabad on Tuesday night, March 10, leaving a note blaming his wife, a Circle Inspector in the Telangana Excise Department, and her family members for his death. A case of abetment to suicide has since been registered against her.

N Srinivas, 41, a native of Ramakrishnapur village in Mandamarri mandal, Mancherial district, was found hanging at his residence on the night of March 10. He and S Jyothi, the accused, had been married since 2012 and have a son who has been living with his mother.

According to reports, Srinivas, a private sector employee, had actively supported his wife’s bid for a government job, helping her pursue her graduation after marriage and then prepare for competitive examinations. Jyothi subsequently cleared the Telangana Public Service Commission examination, was appointed Sub-Inspector in the Excise Department and was later promoted to Circle Inspector.

Their relationship reportedly began to deteriorate after her promotion, with Srinivas allegedly being neglected and Jyothi said to have stopped returning home. The situation worsened after she lodged a dowry harassment case against him.

Srinivas’ brother Shiva Krishna told media that after Jyothi got the government job, she began keeping him away, and that her parents and sisters began “motivating” her to take care of them, when the problems between the couple began.

The differences grew to an extent that Srinivas was living in Mancherial separately from her while she was posted in other places. However, after 4 years he decided to reunite with her in the interest of his son, and the couple started to live together again in Hyderabad.

According to Shiva Krishna, there was an issue related to the construction of a house through a housing loan at Lakshmi Nagar of Neredmet in Hyderabad, for which Srinivas paid more than Rs 40 lakh. The property was worth Rs 1 crore and was registered in Jyothi’s name. She has reportedly been paying the Every Month Installments (EMI).

In his four-page suicide letter, Srinivas urged Jyothi not to let the house go under the auction due to non-payment of the housing loan, and asked her to keep the house for herself. He also wrote that if his death gave her happiness, so be it. He also expressed his love towards his son in the letter, while blaming 10 people apart from Jyothi, as being responsible for his death.

Neredmet Circle Inspector Sandeep Kumar told Siasat.com that a case of abetment to suicide had been registered against Jyothi and her relatives based on a complaint filed by Shiva Krishna. “Nobody has been taken into custody as of Thursday evening (March 12) and an investigation is on,” he said.