Telangana: Exclusive women’s manifesto soon, promises KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao, while interacting with women diners at the Kakatiya Hotel here on Sunday, November 19, announced his party will formulate an exclusive women’s manifesto soon.

The BRS held a ‘Women ask KTR’ one-on-one interaction event with K T Rama Rao in which he said that the manifesto aims to address the needs of women with a particular focus on supporting women entrepreneurs in both manufacturing and service sectors within urban areas.

He further said that BRS will facilitate loans for women entrepreneurs at significantly lower interest rates.

Also Read KTR vows to turn Goshamahal into Gachibowli, targets Raja Singh

He urged women to actively participate in soliciting their ideas on services such as exclusive open gyms and the establishment of women’s universities. “WE-Hub and four exclusive women’s industrial parks have been established, including Sultanpur, Nandigama, and Koheda. Moreover, 10% of plots in industrial parks have been reserved for women entrepreneurs in Telangana,” he said.

“To further enhance safety measures, the government plans an exclusive toll-free number for women to report complaints. This initiative will efficiently route complaints to relevant departments,” the BRS working president said.

Highlighting the state government’s achievements, KTR said that Telangana became the first state to provide safe drinking water to 10 million homes within a decade. “The establishment of 200 minority schools with a focus on educating young women has contributed to their success in competitive exams including NITs and IITs,” KTR said.

“The BRS government has delivered on promises explicitly mentioned in the manifesto. Initiatives such as Kalyana Lakshmi and the establishment of a women’s university have been implemented to support women in various aspects of their lives,” he added.

All the sports superstars, who emerged from Telangana were women. Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Jwala Gutta, boxing champion from Nizamabad Nikhat Zareen and Isha Singh have done exceedingly well in their fields, KTR noted.