Telangana facing shortfall of urea by 3 L metric tonnes: CM

The Telangana CM also criticised the Centre for its "continued negligence" over the supply of urea.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy addresses the gathering during the 79th Independence Day celebration, at Golconda Fort, in Hyderabad, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, August 19, said that there is a shortfall of urea for farmers by almost three lakh metric tonnes this Kharif season. Stating that while 8.30 lakh metric tonnes of urea had been allocated to Telangana for Kharif, only 5.32 lakh metric tonnes has been supplied so far by the Centre.

Revanth urged the central government to immediately supply urea to the farmers of Telangana in accordance with their sanctioned requirements. Congress Members of Parliament from Telangana on Tuesday also held a protest and raised the issue with union ministers, highlighting the problems arising from the inadequate supply of urea to the state despite the approved allocation.

The Telangana CM also criticised the Centre for its “continued negligence”, adding that despite repeated efforts by Telangana MPs which include raising the matter in Parliament and staging protests, the supply still does not match the approved quota.

He alleged that the BJP-led Centre is discriminating against Telangana by failing to supply urea as per the state’s actual needs. “The Chief minister reiterated his demand for the immediate delivery of urea in line with the sanctioned allocation to protect the interests of Telangana’s farmers,” said his office in a statement.

