Telangana: Families of deceased gulf workers seek Rs 5 lakh compensation

Hyderabad: In yet another case of Telangana migrant workers passing away in the Gulf countries, a man belonging to the Jagtial district died of a heart attack in Abu Dhabi.

The deceased was identified as 42-year-old Gunti Banabas from Valgonda of Mallapur mandal. Following Banabas’s death, his family members along with the Telangana Gulf Joint Action Committee (JAC) members held a protest demanding the Telangana government’s compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the deceased’s family.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Pravasi Mithra Labour Union Telangana (PMLUT) President, Swadesh Parkipandla said, “There have been a number of Telangana migrant workers who have passed away in Gulf countries in the last eight years.”

“There is a need for allocating Rs 500 crore from the state budget for the gulf workers. We urge the state government to appoint translators to the Indian embassies in all the gulf countries, who could assist migrants to communicate with the authorities properly,” he added.

The Union is a part of the Telangana Gulf Joint Action Committee (JAC) which has come up with a list of demands for the safety of the migrant workers stationed in the Middle East. Shedding light on a few demands Swadesh said, “We demand the government to set up a Telangana Gulf Workers Welfare Board, consisting of a President and a vice President along with representatives of the workers”.

The PMLUT president stressed the need to establish a Pravasi Bhawan in order to accommodate Gulf returnees in case of an emergency. The establishment of Saudi Arabia and UAE consulates in Hyderabad is also among the major demands of the JAC.

Swadesh also stressed the need to establish direct contact between aspirants looking to work in the Middle East and the concerned authorities. The JAC also seeks free visas for migrant workers traveling to the gulf.

He also highlighted the need for setting up a training center to educate the aspiring migrants regarding the laws in gulf countries, along with the work culture.

Swadesh emphasised the need to provide legal aid for migrant workers who are languishing in prisons. The JAC has urged the government to provide loans for the rehabilitation and reintegration of migrant workers.