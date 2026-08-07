Telangana Family Register Certificate use for SIR challenged in HC

A batch of writ petitions challenged the inclusion of the certificate as a valid document for the SIR.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Telangana Family Register Certificate use for SIR challenged in HC
Telangana Family Register Certificate use for SIR challenged in HC

Hyderabad: The use of the newly launched Telangana Family Register Certificate for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has been challenged in the High Court.

A batch of writ petitions challenged the inclusion of the certificate as a valid document for the SIR, stating that it is based solely on the Food Security Card database.

They also stated that it is intended for availing government services, not for voter enrolment under the SIR.

Subhan Bakery

Exclude Telangana Family Register Certificate for SIR

The petitioners have requested that the court declare the inclusion of the certificate under Item No. 10 of the SIR guidelines illegal, arbitrary, and unconstitutional. Directions to restrain the Election Commission from accepting the certificate as proof of eligibility for voter enrolment have also been sought. Responding to it, the Standing Counsel for the Election Commission of India (ECI) sought some time to obtain instructions.

After hearing both sides, the Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin, scheduled the next hearing for August 12.

What is the certificate?

The Telangana Family Register is a single document that lists the details of an entire family and, as of now, is also a valid document for the SIR.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

For each family unit, it carries a Family Register Identification Number, which is the same as the family’s ration card number, along with the name of the head of the family and every member, each member’s relationship to the head, age, date of birth, gender, Aadhaar number, and the family’s present address.

The register is built on the Food Security Card (ration card) database maintained by the Civil Supplies Department.

The Tehsildar of the mandal in which the family’s address appears in that database is the authority who issues the certificate.

Lord's Engineering College

As the Family Register is one of the 12 documents that the Election Commission of India (ECI) accepts during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), it is particularly useful for Telangana voters who could not find any link to voters in the 2002 list.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button