Telangana farmer accidentally burns to death as he immolates crop residue

Hyderabad: A 74-year-old farmer died after catching fire while burning the crop residue in Telangana’s Hanamkonda district on Sunday, May 10.

The deceased was identified as Goli Jayapal Reddy, who cultivated maize in Koppula village of Shayampet mandal. The incident occurred at 6:30 pm when Reddy was burning the residue as the fire spread.

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Reddy fell while trying to escape and died while being shifted to the hospital.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from the Shayampet Mandal Police confirmed that Reddy died due to severe burns and a case of suspicious death was registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS).