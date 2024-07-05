Telangana: Farmer beaten to death for demanding divorce

Hyderabad: A 37-year-old farmer was allegedly beaten to death by his wife and mother-in-law for demanding a divorce at Kandukur mandal of Ranga Reddy district on Wednesday night, July 3.

The victim, who has been identified as Paramesh, a native of Nalgonda district, was married to Swapna, a resident of Kandukur mandal, for around 12 years. According to reports, the couple often quarrelled over petty issues since their marriage.

Recently, Swapna, frustrated by the constant fights, moved in with her mother, Sukhamma, and the victim occasionally visited her. Feeling disturbed by Paramesh’s visits, Swapna asked him to stop coming.

However, on Wednesday afternoon, Paramesh, enraged by his marital condition, demanded a divorce from Swapna, leading to another quarrel. Believing that Paramesh would not change his mind, the accused, Swapna, and Sukhamma devised a plan to eliminate him.

The same night, when Paramesh returned home under the influence of alcohol, the accused allegedly beat him with sticks, resulting in his death on the spot. They then took his body and dumped it on the outskirts of the village.

Also Read Telangana: Death benefit for advocates increased

When villagers spotted the deceased lying near the road, they notified the police. The authorities arrived at the scene and transported the body to Osmania General Hospital for a postmortem

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.