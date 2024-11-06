Telangana: Farmer gets five years in prison for growing ganja in field

In a similar case reported from Komaram Bheem Asifabad district in August, a man was sentenced to five years in jail for cultivating ganja.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 6th November 2024 10:30 am IST
Hyderabad businessman murdered in Karnataka over land dispute; 3 held
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A farmer in Sangareddy district was on Tuesday, November 5, sentenced to five years in prison for allegedly cultivating ganja in a field.

The convict, identified as M Gousuddin, a resident of Tangadapally in Munipally mandal, has grown 39 ganja plants along with crops in the field since 2019. After listening to arguments from both sides, the judge proclaimed the verdict. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him.

In a similar case reported from Komaram Bheem Asifabad district in August, a man was sentenced to five years in jail for cultivating ganja.

Also Read
Telangana: Man gets five-year jail for growing ganja plant

The district sessions court judge MV Ramesh awarded the punishment to the convict identified as Chunarkar Mukunda Rao, a resident of Babapur village.

He was found guilty of growing 50 ganja plants at his farm in October 2021. Apart from imprisonment, the court also imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on the convict.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 6th November 2024 10:30 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button