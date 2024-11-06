Telangana: Farmer gets five years in prison for growing ganja in field

Hyderabad: A farmer in Sangareddy district was on Tuesday, November 5, sentenced to five years in prison for allegedly cultivating ganja in a field.

The convict, identified as M Gousuddin, a resident of Tangadapally in Munipally mandal, has grown 39 ganja plants along with crops in the field since 2019. After listening to arguments from both sides, the judge proclaimed the verdict. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him.

In a similar case reported from Komaram Bheem Asifabad district in August, a man was sentenced to five years in jail for cultivating ganja.

The district sessions court judge MV Ramesh awarded the punishment to the convict identified as Chunarkar Mukunda Rao, a resident of Babapur village.

He was found guilty of growing 50 ganja plants at his farm in October 2021. Apart from imprisonment, the court also imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on the convict.