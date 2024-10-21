Telangana: Farmer tries to take crop loan, finds Rs 20 lakhs borrowed using his identity

Hyderabad: A farmer from Jagtial was shocked to discover that another individual had fraudulently taken loans amounting to Rs 20 lakh from seven banks using his name when he recently tried to apply for a crop loan.

The farmer, Munjala Narayana, hailing from Madnur village of Buggaram mandal reported the incident to the local police and cyber crime sleuths. However, seeing no response, he complained to the district collector on Monday, October 21.

According to Narayana, he had gone to borrow money from Canara Bank when the bank officials informed him that his Cybil score was too low and he had a debt of Rs 20 lakh. The bank officials refused to lend him the required loan.

Through various enquiries, Narayan discovered another individual used his Aadhaar card details to secure loans through credit cards and personal finance from seven banks in Hyderabad, including SBI, Kotak Mahindra, IDFC, and HDFC.

“When we checked the documents the loanee had submitted to these banks, it was my Aadhaar card by changing the photo and address and using another PAN card. When the cyber crime police couldn’t help me, I was left with nothing but to approach the collector,” Narayana said.