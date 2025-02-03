Telangana farmers’ association sends legal notice to KCR

Federation of Farmers' Association in Telangana has sought his disqualification as the member of the assembly.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 3rd February 2025 10:52 pm IST
Farmers' association sends legal notice to KCR.

Hyderabad: A farmers’ association has sent legal notices to BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), accusing him of failing in discharging his duties as the leader of the opposition and as a legislator.

A letter addressed to KCR from Federation of Farmers’ Association in Telangana, the federation’s general secretary Vijaypal has sought his disqualification as the member of the assembly.

Also Read
Ask your family why they did not participate in Telangana caste survey: Ponnam to Kavitha

The association has asked KCR to either fight on people’s issues in the assembly, or be disqualified as the member.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The petitioner’s lawyer P Srinivas Reddy has issued the notice to KCR, seeking his explanation about why he was not going to the assembly.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 3rd February 2025 10:52 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button