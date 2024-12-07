Telangana: Farmers need not beg for Rythu Bharosa, Bhima, loan waiver, says Thummala

Hyderabad: Agriculture minister Thummala Nageswara Rao has said that there was no need for the farmers in Telangana to beg for Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima and for their farm loans to be waived-off.

Speaking at an event in Kodad on Saturday, December 7, he said that despite financial difficulties, the state government has waived off farm loans amounting to more than Rs 21,000 crore for the farmers, and has disbursed Rs 7,625 crore of Rythu Bandhu (now Rythu Bharosa) amount for Kharif 2023, which was not released by the previous government.

He also said that Rs 3,000 crore was also deposited for Rythu Bhima crop insurance and other schemes for the benefit of the farmers.

It needs to be mentioned here, that chief minister A Revanth Reddy has already announced that the Rythu Bharosa crop input financial assistance will be disbursed to the farmers’ accounts after Sankranthi festival (January 14 and 15).

Addressing the public meeting held in Nalgonda as part of “Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu,” the chief minister has once again reiterated the same. He said that once the funds start getting deposited, it would certainly increase the heart-rate of BRS leaders who have been misleading the farmers on Rythu Bharosa.