BRS will lose Nalgonda if it obstructs Musi Rejuvenation project: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy, on Saturday, December 7, warned Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) it would lose its election deposits in all the constituencies of the erstwhile Nalgonda district, along with Uppal, Maheshwaram and LB Nagar assembly constituencies, if its leaders continued to play obstructive politics by hindering the Musi rejuvenation project.

Addressing the “Praja Palana Vijayotsava Sabha” held in Nalgonda, CM Revanth appealed to the people by saying, “I will take responsibility for completing the project and bringing clean Musi, Esa and Godavari waters to this region. But take responsibility for submerging those against the Musi rejuvenation project.”

Also Read Hyderabad: Congress MLA withdraws comment against Velama community

He said that the Nalgonda region faced more injustice during the BRS rule than they faced during undivided Andhra Pradesh.

“Former chief minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy planned to construct a 44 km tunnel of SLBC which could irrigate 3.5 lakh acres and provide drinking water to 500 villages affected by fluoride. Udaya Samudram Brahmana Vellemula could irrigate 1 lakh acres. Projects sanctioned were not completed in the last 10 years of the BRS rule,” he said.

CM Revanth took a dig at BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and questioned his absence from the Assembly. “It has been a year since the new government was formed. Have you (KCR) ever used your 40 years of experience at least for a day by playing your part as the Opposition leader? We never lost our confidence even when we were the Opposition party. We kept working on the people’s issues with full honesty,” he said.

Criticising Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao and BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) for playing obstructive politics, CM Revanth questioned if it was fair to stop the recruitment process in government jobs and lay obstacles for the state government’s efforts to attract industries.

CM Revanth inaugurated the pylon of Brahmana Vellemula reservoir under the Udaya Samudram Lift Irrigation Scheme (USLIS) and inaugurated Yadadri Thermal Power Station Unit-II at Veerlapalen village of Damaracherla Mandal.

He also inaugurated the college and hostel buildings of Nalgonda Government Medical College and laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Government Nursing College and Skill Development Centre.