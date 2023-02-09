Telangana farmers not happy with KCR’s lies: YS Sharmila

Sharmila alleged that there is a simmering discontent and growing disgust among the farming community.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 9th February 2023 3:45 pm IST
Telangana: Sharmila continues her fight to resume Padayatra from Jan 28
YSRTP chief Sharmila Reddy.

Hyderabad: Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila blamed K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) led state government for “peddling lies inside the Assembly” here on Thursday.

“What a shame that the state is put to, and the farming community is thrown into severe crisis, thanks to KCR’s negligent and shortsighted rule. Nowhere in the state can someone show that power is being supplied to farmers, for 24 hours. The cruel part is that the farmers are getting messages on their phones, notifying them on the power cuts. Isn’t this a blatant lie? What nerve does KCR have?” she asked.

Also Read
BRS leader Kadiyam used Telangana sentiment for his growth: Sharmila

Sharmila was referring to BRS’s claims of a 24-hour power supply to farmers. She alleged that there is a simmering discontent and growing disgust among the farming community.

Recalling that it was her late father and former chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh YS Rajashekar Reddy who stood by the side of farmers in their thick and thin.

“It is just being shown all over the media how farmers are suffering due to this extreme situation. But, BRS and its leaders are in a false world of illusions, lies and fake promises. We see that not just paddy, but cotton, groundnut, and other crops, especially at the tail end of the irrigation facilities are dying. There is an increase in the number of farmers protesting at substations, but of no use,” she said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 9th February 2023 3:45 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button