Telangana farmers’ protest turns violent after ethanol factory construction resumes

Published: 4th June 2025 2:02 pm IST
The image displays a picture of Telangana farmers protest against the construction of ethanol factory in Jogulamba Gadwal district
Telangana farmers protest against the construction of ethanol factory in Jogulamba Gadwal district on Wednesday

Hyderabad: Tense moments were witnessed at an ethanol factory in Pedda Dhanwada village of Jogulamba Gadwal district on Wednesday, June 4, after angry farmers attacked construction officers with sticks, opposing its construction.

A large number of farmers gathered at the factory site, threw stones at the authorities and overturned vehicles. Police personnel were also seen at the protest site

Farmers not only fear going landless, but the factory’s presence could pose a potential pollution threat and disease.

The protest against the ethanol factory has been ongoing for a long time. In January, around 1500 farmers went on a week-long hunger strike opposing the construction.

At that time, Bharat Rastra Samithi leader and Mahbubnagar MLC Challa Venkatram Reddy and Alampur MLA Vijayudu expressed their support and assured them no construction would take place.

