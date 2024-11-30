Telangana farmers’ union to hold public hearing on tenant farmers’ on Dec 4

Hyderabad: Farmers and farm workers’ organisations under the aegis of Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will hold a public hearing of tenant farmers at Dharna Chowk on December 4. They will urge the state government to give them recognition and provide loan eligibility cards (LEC) to avail loans from banks and welfare schemes.

During a press conference at Basheerbagh Press Club on Saturday, November 30, representatives of SKM reminded the promise made by chief minister A Revanth Reddy on September 13, 2023, during his stint as the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president.

Prof G Haragopal among others will participate as a jury member during the public hearing. Tenant farmers from across the state are expected to participate. They will voice their concern about facing hardships in availing bank loans, handling debts, issues on procurement and other welfare schemes to name a few.

Farmer union representatives also pointed out that the Licensed Cultivars Act, which granted LECs to tenant farmers, was introduced during the Congress government in undivided Andhra Pradesh. However, it was discontinued by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government after the formation of Telangana in 2014.



