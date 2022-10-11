Telangana: Fire destroys Congress office at Chandur, party blames TRS, BJP

Hyderabad: Massive fire hit the Congress party’s office in Telangana’s Chandur, which during the time of the blaze, hosted the party’s election propaganda material including the party’s flags and posters for the upcoming by-poll at Munugode.

While local media reports suggested that the reason for the fire could be an electric short circuit, the grand old party alleged that workers of the ruling TRS and the BJP are responsible for the act. The party further said that fire was set up just before the party’s state president A Revanth Reddy was about to visit the region on an election tour.

Revanth condemned the ‘act’ strongly and said that the fire was set to ‘deter the Congressmen and foil the victory of Congress’ in the Munugode bypoll.

“The Fascist BJP and its tail party the TRS are scared of the Congress party’s might. This is a cowardly act!” the party said in a tweet along with a video of the office after the fire.

Congress party workers sat in a protest demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits who caused the fire.