Telangana first: KTR extends wishes to CM Revanth for US-Korea trip 

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and former IT minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) extended his wishes to chief minister Revanth Reddy and industries and commerce minister D Sridhar Babu, who is currently in USA to attract foreign investment to the state.

The CM and his delegation will also travel to South Korea

Also Read Telangana CM Revanth lands in US to attract investments

Taking to X, KTR wished the delegation ‘All the Best’ while highlighting that Telangana will always remain a top priority for the pink party. He wished the CM and his delegation to bring in valuable investments from leading companies.

As a large contingent from the Telangana Government travels to the US and South Korea to attract investments, I want to take a moment to wish @revanth_anumula and @Min_Sridhar_Babu gaaru – “All the Best”



I came across the schedule reported by some media outlets and I'm pleased… — KTR (@KTRBRS) August 4, 2024

KTR also claimed that the previous BRS government headed by K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) have brought in Rs 4,00,000 crore over the past decade through similar efforts. He said that the BRS regime has helped the state create a favourable ecosystem for social and economic growth.

KTR wished for CM Revanth Reddy to be able to continue the spirit of growth in Telangana, whose foundation has been strongly established by the previous BRS governments.

CM Revanth and his delegation had landed in New York, USA, embarking on their 12-day international trip. The delegation is said to be visiting New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., San Francisco in the US, and Seoul in South Korea, hoping to bring in foreign investment to the state.

This trip follows a prior foreign tour and comes after a busy budget session in the assembly.

The primary goal of the tour is to engage with multinational companies and secure investment agreements, with expectations of formalizing deals worth approximately Rs 16,000 crore.