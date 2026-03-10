Telangana: Five children injured in stray dog attack in Khammam

Upon hearing the children scream, residents rescued them and drove the dogs away.

Representational image

Hyderabad: At least five children were seriously injured after being attacked by stray dogs in Telangana’s Khammam district on Monday, March 9.

The incident occurred at the Donakonda village when the children were plying outside their residences. Upon hearing the children scream, residents rescued them and drove the dogs away. Following the incident, the children were taken to a government hospital.

However, as the children suffered grievous injuries, doctors advised the parents to shift them to a hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment.

Similar incident

On March 3, stray dogs were allegedly found nibbling at a body kept in the postmortem room of the Government General Hospital in Jadcherla.

As the issue escalated, Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) Commissioner Ajay Kumar issued orders on Tuesday, March 3, suspending Dr Chandrakala, Superintendent of the Government General Hospital in Jadcherla, the Duty Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr Harinath, Duty Medical Officer (DMO) Munisha and mortuary attendant Ravi Prakash.

On March 2, in the Rajanna Sicilia district, 25 people were reportedly bitten by a dog in Vemulwada town. Attacks took place in Baddi Pochamma Street, Urban Colony, Subhash Nagar, Dhobi Ghat and market areas in the 22nd ward of Vemulawada Municipality. Councillor Eppapula Ajay Mamata visited the injured at the Government Area Hospital and assured action.

