Telangana: Five dead as TSRTC bus collides with car in Kamareddy

Hyderabad: Five persons died on Sunday in Kamareddy district following a collision between a TSRTC bus and a car on the outskirts of Ghanpur village.

A person with grievous injuries has been shifted to a nearby hospital. Passengers in the car were found compressed in the car due to the severe impact of the collision. The accident occurred when the car was travelling towards Sircilla from Kamareddy and collided with the TSRTC bus coming from Karimnagar.

Speaking to Siasat.com, investigating officer Somanathan Reddy said, “The accident occurred due to overspeeding and the driver’s negligence, adding that a case has been registered under section 304 A of the Indian Pena Code.”