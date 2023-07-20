Telangana: Five District Court websites migrate to S3Waas platform

Hyderabad: Five District Court websites from Telangana have migrated into the new S3Waas (Secure, Scalable & Sugamya Website as a Service) platform, the Telangana High Court said on Thursday.

The websites of Adilabad, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Siricilla and City Small Causes Court, Hyderabad have been successfully migrated to the new platform, according to a statement.

In November, last year, the Supreme Court e-Committee had approved the migration of all District Court websites to the platform, to ensure transparency, accessibility and seamless dissemination of information to the public.

The website migration of other District Courts will follow soon, the statement added.

Content published on the website can be accessed in regional languages and will also enable users with disabilities to access content.