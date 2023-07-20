Telangana: Five District Court websites migrate to S3Waas platform

The above platform ensures transparency, accessibility and seamless dissemination of information to the public. The content published on the website is accessible even for Divyang users where they will be able to access the information using assistive technologies and also it enables access to the content in regional language.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Abhishek Manikandan  |   Updated: 20th July 2023 5:26 pm IST
elangana High Court junks plea seeking fee hike in PG medical courses
Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: Five District Court websites from Telangana have migrated into the new S3Waas (Secure, Scalable & Sugamya Website as a Service) platform, the Telangana High Court said on Thursday.

BookMyMBBS

The websites of Adilabad, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Siricilla and City Small Causes Court, Hyderabad have been successfully migrated to the new platform, according to a statement.

In November, last year, the Supreme Court e-Committee had approved the migration of all District Court websites to the platform, to ensure transparency, accessibility and seamless dissemination of information to the public.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Add ‘no caste, no religion’ options to birth certificates: Telangana HC

The website migration of other District Courts will follow soon, the statement added.

Content published on the website can be accessed in regional languages and will also enable users with disabilities to access content.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Abhishek Manikandan  |   Updated: 20th July 2023 5:26 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button